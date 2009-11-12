Details Spill On Eminem’s “Shady Talez”

With a history of ruthless, malicious lyrics to make fans cringe or cause a stir, it only makes sense that Eminem would use his ability to craft frightening tales and paint it on a larger canvas.

Earlier reports gave mention of the rapper working on a series of horror films titled Shady Talez and now further details have surfaced as it pertains to the upcoming flick.

The actual film will be a 3D anthology film which will showcase the rapper’s ability to be a chameleon as he will be put to the task of playing three separate characters for the three parts of the movie. Not only will the rapper have a role, but he reports have stated that Mathers will also be producing the film which should be dropping next year.

Being called a cross between The Twilight Zone and Creep Show, the movie will be produced by DJ Classicz.

Along with the actual film, Shady will also be crafting a comic book series for Marvel Comics which will accompany the release of the film. So far, the comic book has been reported to be a four-issue series.

The rapper has shown his interests in the comic book world as his recent cover for XXL showed him draped in the costume of the comic book character The Punisher which happens to be his favorite in the world of Marvel. He was even able to step into the comic book realm as he was actually featured alongside The Punisher in an issue titled Punisher/Eminem: Kill You.

Keeping himself on the silver screen, there has been word that Eminem may be starring in a film alongside actor Mark Wahlberg. While in an interview with DJ Whoo Kid, Wahlberg opened the bag on the film details and possibly switching out Matt Damon for Marshall Mathers III.

“We were supposed to do this boxing movie together. We were going to play brothers and I don’t think he’s really feeling up to it so maybe we’ll get Eminem to play the part. It’s because we want two guys with some real edge and I think he was attached to play one of the parts at one point. Me and him actually talked on the phone while I was in Philly making another movie, so either that or my brother.”

In related news, Shady, along with Kanye West, Notorious B.I.G. T.I. and many more were all participants in competition as Fuse TV Network broadcasted its Top 20 Hip-Hop Videos of All Time countdown Wednesday.

Fuse TV, since pairing with Jay-Z for the 9/11 charity concert at Madison Square Garden, has been trying to fully embrace Hip-Hop more. Dubbed Hip-Hop Invasion, the programming for the station has consisted of rapper’s such as Lil Wayne and Tupac Shakur with documentaries, music videos, and interviews.