Lil Wayne & Mac Miller Star In Mountain Dew Commercial [VIDEO]

The first commercial clip in Lil Wayne and Mountain Dew’s much discussed partnership has arrived. The DEWeezy ad campaign’s 30 second spot is called “This Is How We DEW: Anthem” and features Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mac Miller, Paul Rodriguez Jr. and other X-Games types doing what they do.

The commercial’s soundtrack is Tunechi’s “Right Above It” from his I Am Not a Human Being album. “Ladies and gentleman, if you got anything from me, it’s to find your thing and do you,” says Weezy in the ad’s voiceover. “Becuase we all know it’s not what you do, it’s how you do. And this is how we do.”

The YMCMB rapper recently revealed that he will be dropping a love themed album called DEVOL. Watch the “This Is How We DEW: Anthem” commercial below.

Photo: Glu Agency