Lil Jon & NyNy “Sneaky Link,” Curren$y & Harry Fraud, “The Great McCarthy” & More | Daily Visuals 8.1.23

Lil Jon and NyNy gets things crunked up again and Curren$y breaks out the OG Benz from the golden era. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 1, 2023

HipHopWired Featured Video
Lil Jon

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For a hot minute back in the mid to late 2000s, Lil Jon was arguably thee hottest producer/artist in the rap game. And though he doesn’t hold the same weight he did when he had the world getting crunk, he’s still holding it down and continues to do his thing in 2023.

Linking up with NyNy for the visuals to “Sneaky Link,” Lil Jon provides his signature ATLien sound and adlibs to the track while NyNy gets her grown woman on and seduces her man in the kitchen before going off and getting some new ink at the tattoo parlor. Lil Jon needs to drop more new tracks.

Elsewhere, Curren$y seems to be living a quiet, yet lavish life. In his Harry Fraud assisted clip to, “The Great McCarthy,” the Nawlins representative takes his classic Mercedes Benz 600 SLE out for a spin and rolls past some palm trees while on his way to smoke trees under the beautiful landscape. Son is living.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tech N9ne, Nasty C and more.

LIL JON & NYNY – “SNEAKY LINK”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “THE GREAT MCCARTHY”

TECH N9NE – “DRILL SERGEANT”

NASTY C – “CRAZY CRAZY”

LIL TECCA – “500LBS”

BIG HOMIE G – “NO HOOK”

SAUCE WALKA – “ONLY FANS”

KOODA B – “MY G**”

Daily Visuals

Hip-Hop Wired

