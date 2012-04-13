Deranged Man Squats In Diddy’s Hamptons Mansion For 24 Hours

A mentally ill man decided to make himself at home at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mansions, literally. The NY Post reports that Quamine Taylor of Jamaica, Queens entered Diddy’s East Hampton crib via an open basement door and kicked it for 24 hours. Taylor went as far as to drink the mogul’s liquor (the Ciroc was flowing) and wear his clothes (Sean John, maybe?).

Luckily Diddy wasn’t home because Taylor is clearly out of his damn mind and someone would have caught the fade.

Cops said Taylor was so enamored of the music impresario’s lifestyle that even the crime was a remix: Taylor already pulled the same stunt — at the same place — more than 10 years ago. “I’ve actually been going to the house from time to time since 2001,” Taylor told The Post yesterday at the Suffolk County Jail. “I stay there a lot, but Sean gets funny sometimes about me staying there,” Taylor said.

But but but wait it gets worse. Taylor tripped the alarm in Diddy’s home at about 1am but convinced security and a cop that he was a family member. It wasn’t until a caretaker spotted Taylor around 4pm on April 1 (you really can’t make this stuff up), that this real life Chapelle’s Show episode came to an end. Taylor was arrested, arraigned and held on $2000 bond.

—

Photo: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office