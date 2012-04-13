VICE’s Das Racist Hosted The Rap Show Interviews Kendrick Lamar [VIDEO]

Vice’s YouTube channel, Noisey, just premiered a new Hip-Hop show called The Rap Show, hosted by Heems and Kool A.D. of Das Racist. Their first guest is Compton MC and Aftermath Records signee Kendrick Lamar. Himanshu Suri (Heems) chats with Kendrick about a variety of topics, including lucid dreams, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s favorite Black hippies and white people using the N-word while reciting their rhymes at shows.

“We artists, man. You gotta know what you up against,” said Kendrick of having the N-bomb rapped back to him on stage. “If you’re going to say this, this music…you’re gonna to have to expect people to recite it back to you. Because they’re following your lead.”

Watch the rest of the laid back, but informative interview below. The Rap Show will run every Friday and future guests are set to included Killer Mike, Mystikal and MMG’s Gunplay.

Photo: YouTube