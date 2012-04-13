Q-Tip Says Kanye West Is Not A Jackass, Theorizes Barack Obama Lost A Dice Game

Yesterday, news broke of Barack Obama telling the The Atlantic that he preferred Jay-Z to Kanye West; going as far as saying that the latter was “a talented jackass.” Recent G.O.O.D. Music signee Q-Tip begs to differ, though.

“Kanye’s not a jackass—that’s my boy, I know him,” Q-Tip told New York magazine’s Daily Intel column at BAM’s 150th Anniversary party on April 11th. “I guess the President is basing his comments on something I’m not aware of. Maybe Kanye beat him in dice and he’s mad.”

Well, Tip did rap, “Scared money don’t make none,” on ATCQ’s “Midnight” (clap for yourself if you get that reference). However, there is an extensive list of moments Obama could have considered while drawing his conclusion. And no doubt, PETA agrees with the POTUS. But we’ll chalk up the Abstract’s defense of his G.O.O.D. Music label boss—who made a surprise appearance at last year’s Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival—as riding for the home team. Tip’s next album and Def Jam debut, The Last Zulu, is due out next year.



Photo: Brooklyn Bodega