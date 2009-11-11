Official Release Date For Rebirth Announced

Before Wayne does his bid in jail for those infamous gun charges, he’ll be releasing his debut rock album, Rebirth. As previously reported Dwayne hinted that the album would be a double disc with his Young Money home team. Now official details have hit the net for people ready to rock out and give his rock project a chance.

According to Billboard , Wayne’s rock debut will hit stores December 15. The final product will come as a double-disc with his Young Money family’s We Are Young Money debut album.

It will feature production from Cool and Dre and Develop along with guest appearances from emo rock band Fall Out Boy as well as Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker. Most tracks are said to feature Wayne on vocals and “playing” guitar.

So who’s rocking out with Wayne and buying Rebirth? Not me! Sorry Weezy…