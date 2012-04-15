Kanye West Changes Title Of “Theraflu” To “Way Too Cold”

Kanye West has changed the name of his new track, the Hit-Boy produced “Theraflu,” featuring DJ Khaled and DJ Pharris, to “Way Too Cold.” Yeezy made the announcement yesterday via his KanyeWest.com website.

There are no specifics, beyond the track being available for $1.29 on iTunes, as to why he changed the name of the song. But Theraflu did go on record, as reported by TMZ, that they were none too happy about the shout out, saying they “in no way endorse or approve of the references or use of the image and likeness of Theraflu in this manner.” Also, the George Condo artwork for the single (see below), has been altered, with the original Theraflu image wiped out.

Better a quick title change, and Photoshop edit, than getting sued.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Wired Presents: A Tribute To Coppin’ Pleas

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop’s Top 10 Most Infamous Breakups

• Bangin Candy: Drake’s “HYFR” Vixen Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• Just Because: The Best GIFS From Drake’s “HYFR” Video [GALLERY]

• Bangin Candy: Playboy Playmate Tisha Marie [PHOTOS]

• The 10 Most Expensive Music Videos In Hip-Hop History

—

Photo: WENN