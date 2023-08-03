Gunna “rodeo dr,” MC Eiht “Whut U Wanna Do” & More | Daily Visuals 8.2.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since Gunna was able to walk out that prison and leave his YSL fam behind bars, the Hip-Hop culture have been torn on whether to continue to support his music career or not, but with fans praising his latest album A Gift & a Curse the man seems to be in a good position to continue to move forward.

Keeping the buzz for his project going, Gunna comes through with some new visuals for “rodeo dr,” in which he acknowledges the backlash he’s getting from fans, but still continues to live his life of shopping sprees and rolling in luxurious cars while puffing on some herb. He chilling.

Back on the Left Coast, triple OG, MC Eiht is proving that this rap ish isn’t just for the youngn’s and for his clip to “Whut U Wanna Do,” the Cali representative takes it back to the streets of his hood where his whip sports a paisley paint job and some hydraulics that bounce to the beat. Some real G ish right there.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from MeezyManiee featuring Mack Meezyy, 757 BA, and more.

GUNNA – “RODEO DR”

MC EIHT – “WHUT U WANNA DO”

MEEZYMAINEE FT. MACK MEEZYY – “BEND”

757 BA – “OMG”

NAO FT. SKILLIBENG – “BALANCE”

ETRNTY – “XCSTSY”

FLO MILLI – “FRUIT LOOP”

QING MADI & BNXN – “OLE”