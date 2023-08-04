Shawn Lee ft. Blueface “Up Next,” Chris Rivers “Prodigal Son” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Things for Blueface have been unsually quiet as we’re used to the man and his ride-or-die Chrisean Rock trending for all of the ratchet reasons. But for now it seems like the controversial rapper is refocusing on his music career and is hoping on some features to remind everyone he does indeed have a life outside of social media.

Linking up with Shawn Lee for the visuals to “Up Next,” Blue and Shawn hit the streets with some cars that can bounce and some women that can twerk while Blue turns a florescent light bulb into a threatening weapon. Remember when Blue used to always use mops in his videos? Now a lightbulb. Son might’ve been a janitor in a past life.

Back in the BX, Big Pun’s legacy lives on through his see, Chris Rivers and for his clip to “Prodigal Son,” Rivers hits the studio to drop his bars and show and prove that the apple didn’t fall very far from the monumental tree. That kid is nice, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT, Destroy Lonely, and more.

SHAWN LEE FT. BLUEFACE – “UP NEXT”

CHRIS RIVERS – “PRODIGAL SON”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “COWBOY KILLER”

DESTROY LONELY – “HOW U FEEL?”

HDBEENDOPE FT. CONNIE DIIAMOND – “HAPPENING”

SKENG – “SHALALALA”

VALEE & HARRY FRAUD – “YEA BUT UM”

SUGARHILL, DDOT & LUH TYLER – “3AM IN THE YAMS”

ICE DOLO – “BITCOIN”