Subscribe
News

Shawn Lee ft. Blueface “Up Next,” Chris Rivers “Prodigal Son” & More | Daily Visuals 8.3.23

Shawn Lee and Blueface turn up for the hood and Chris Rivers spits like his iconic father. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Blueface

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Things for Blueface have been unsually quiet as we’re used to the man and his ride-or-die Chrisean Rock trending for all of the ratchet reasons. But for now it seems like the controversial rapper is refocusing on his music career and is hoping on some features to remind everyone he does indeed have a life outside of social media.

Linking up with Shawn Lee for the visuals to “Up Next,” Blue and Shawn hit the streets with some cars that can bounce and some women that can twerk while Blue turns a florescent light bulb into a threatening weapon. Remember when Blue used to always use mops in his videos? Now a lightbulb. Son might’ve been a janitor in a past life.

Back in the BX, Big Pun’s legacy lives on through his see, Chris Rivers and for his clip to “Prodigal Son,” Rivers hits the studio to drop his bars and show and prove that the apple didn’t fall very far from the monumental tree. That kid is nice, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Mexican OT, Destroy Lonely, and more.

SHAWN LEE FT. BLUEFACE – “UP NEXT”

CHRIS RIVERS – “PRODIGAL SON”

THAT MEXICAN OT – “COWBOY KILLER”

DESTROY LONELY – “HOW U FEEL?”

HDBEENDOPE FT. CONNIE DIIAMOND – “HAPPENING”

SKENG – “SHALALALA”

VALEE & HARRY FRAUD – “YEA BUT UM”

SUGARHILL, DDOT & LUH TYLER – “3AM IN THE YAMS”

ICE DOLO – “BITCOIN”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsCelebrity Sighting - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 : Day Two

Mia Khalifa Doles Out Marriage Advice, X Users Bring Up Her Old Job

08.03.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close