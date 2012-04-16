A$AP Rocky – “Goldie” (Produced By Hit-Boy) [LISTEN]

Angie Martinez of Hot 97 just announced moments ago that A$AP Rocky will be the headliner at Hot 97’s Summerjam preshow that will include Big K.R.I.T., Kendrick Lamar, and more. While on the phone, A$AP premiered the lead single off of his debut album Long.Live.A$AP entitled “Goldie.” This joint is produced by the incomparable Hit-Boy and is thumping. Settle for the radio rip until the CDQ drops after the jump.

UPDATE: Now in CD Quality.

Photo: Instagram

Props: BDot