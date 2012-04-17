Drake Gives Aspiring MCs A Shot At Opening Club Paradise Tour

Who says Drizzy doesn’t pay it forward? Young Money’s resident emo MC is giving aspiring rappers a shot at stardom, by allowing them to vie for a spot on the summer installment of his Club Paradise Tour. The newly announced Real Hip Hop Network “Rise” Competition, teams Drake with the 24-hour television network, and OurStage.com, to offer the winning rhymer the opportunity to share the stage on each of his 27-tour dates.

To enter for a spot on the bill, contestants must upload their best track starting today (April 16), and fans will vote on the top MC. “This is going to change someone’s life,” said OurStage Vice President of Business Development, Dereck Brown. “There are artists who scratch and claw their whole career and never get a chance to share the stage with a platinum-selling artist like Drake.” Aside from opening for Drake, the victor will get to ride in a customized tour bus, and land a starring role in the Real Hip Hop Network “Rise” documentary.

Voting begins April 30 at 12:00 p.m. EST, and concludes May 20 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The winning submission will be chosen from the top 100 tracks voted on by fans, and approved by OurStage, the Real Hip Hop Network, and Drake himself.

Toronto’s very own recently wrapped up the first leg of the tour last month, and has tapped the likes of J. Cole, Meek Mill, and French Montana, for the second round, kicking-off May 7 in Concord, Calif.



Photo: SMT Daily