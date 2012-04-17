CLOSE
Busta Rhymes Adds Some Bars To M.I.A’s “Bad Girls” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Another day, another song Busta Rhymes decides to go ham on. Today, Bussa Buss takes on M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.” Take a listen down below.

Busta Rhymes – “Bad Girls” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

