Busta Rhymes Adds Some Bars To M.I.A’s “Bad Girls” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Another day, another song Busta Rhymes decides to go ham on. Today, Bussa Buss takes on M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.” Take a listen down below.

Busta Rhymes – “Bad Girls” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

PHOTO: Guerilla Union