Behind The Scenes Of A$AP Rocky and SchoolBoy Q’s “Brand New Guy” [PHOTOS]

Two of Hip-Hop’s most talked about up and comers, A$AP Rocky and Schoolboy Q are making a video for the standout record off of Love.LiveA$AP, “Brand New Guy.” The trillwave is heavy on this one, and it looks like the two will be keeping it grungy in these behind the scenes photos. Check them out after the jump.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

• The Best Performances In The History Of Nickelodeon’s All That [VIDEO]

• Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]

• Tupac Back: The Best Moments From Coachella 2012 [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne Covers May 2012 Issue Of XXL Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

• Cake: Nicki Minaj Inks Adidas Endorsement Deal [PHOTOS]

• Nas “The Don” Video Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

1 2 3 4 5Next page »