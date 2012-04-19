CLOSE
Cam’Ron Ft. Vado & Rod Raspy – “Higher Baby” [LISTEN]

With Cam’Ron dropping a song a day for 30 days its only right he drops a record like this just in time for 4/20. These records are very refreshing and he hasn’t dropped the ball on any of the records yet. Check it out after the jump. 

