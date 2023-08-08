Lil Yachty “Slide,” Rowdy Rebel “Rob Who?” & More | Daily Visuals 8.7.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Yachty’s a few years strong in the game already and though he’s not the talk of the town that he once was, at least he’s been able to shed the whole “mumble rapper” criticism that’s followed him since coming into the game.

Over the weekend the young rapper gave his fans something to work with when he dropped some new visuals to “Slide,” in which Lil Boat kicks it with his peoples on the streets before going to the hotel to seemingly take a whole pizza pie to the face. Son musta had the monster munchies.

Back in Brooklyn, Rowdy Rebel is letting everyone know that he ain’t the one and in his clip to “Rob Who?” double-R rolls around town puffing on a blunt before stopping at a parking garage to drop his bars.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Trippie Redd, Yella Don, and more.

