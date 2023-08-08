Ye AKA Kanye West Won’t Move Donda Academy To Los Angeles Church

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West, aka Ye, appears to be searching for a new home for his Donda Academy after attempting a move to a Los Angeles church. The plans to move the Donda Academy to the church have been taken off the table by the Chicago superstar after 12,000 people signed a petition decrying the move.

According to an exclusive story from The U.S. Sun, Kanye West had plans to move the Donda Academy to Cornerstone Christian Church dating back to November 2022. The outlet writes that the academy was stationed at a ranch in Simi Valley, Calif., and then at a warehouse campus.

Pastor Ronald Nagin, formerly of Cornerstone Christian Church, shared that he’s met with West several times and that relationship seems to be a genuine one. That said, a source tells the Sun that Ye is moving on from the move. This also comes as the source says enrollment at the academy is lowering.

The petition’s numbers swelled due to some of Ye’s past antisemitic comments and other controversial statements. The petition was filed by Faithful America, naming itself as “the largest online community of grassroots Christians acting for social justice.”

The petition was addressed to Pastor Nagin, who, according to a staffer speaking to the Sun, no longer leads the church. For now, it appears too that Donda Academy remains in a warehouse in San Fernando Valley but its future is in jeopardy according to the outlet.

More from The U.S. Sun:

While many parents have been reluctant to speak about the future of Donda amid reports they have signed NDAs, a source close to Kanye said he’s keen to keep it open.

But it’s been a struggle for Ye, who has been hit by two lawsuits from former teachers and staffers at the school.

In one filed in April, several former teachers claimed wrongful termination against the academy, according to NBC.

Those teachers claimed that the school didn’t have a custodial or medical staff.

It was also alleged that there was a lot of bullying at the ill-fated school and Kanye had bizarre rules including a ban on any non-Yeezy or black clothes as well as the use of forks.

Yet has yet to publicly speak about the Donda Academy move or the allegations of misdeeds at the school.

