Cam’ron “It’s Only Money,” Key Glock “Chromosomes” & More | Daily Visuals 8.8.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the success of his and Ma$e’s internet sports talk show, It Is What It Is, we thought Cam’ron was hanging up the mic and focusing on his new business venture. That is not the case. At least not for now.

Releasing some new visuals for “It’s Only Money,” Killa Cam finds himself having a good time in Miami (much to the dismay of Ma$e who’s all about his money) and turns up with a gang of women out on the streets where a stripper pole is suspiciously installed for no apparent reason. Y’all know Cam paid for that to be put there.

Key Glock meanwhile seems to appreciate fast automobiles and for his clip to “Chromosomes,” pulls out all the ATV’s and fancy cars with his peoples to get their Fast & Furious on. Well, maybe not exactly Fast & Furious as it was accelerated and incensed? Y’all know what we mean.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Blxst and Rembel, CNG and more.

CAM’RON – “IT’S ONLY MONEY”

KEY GLOCK – “CHROMOSOMES”

BLXST & REMBEL – “CHILD OF GOD”

CNG – “PLAYMAKER”

DANNY TOWERS & DJ SCHEME FT. LOE SHIMMY – “CHUNKY MONKEY”

DQFRMDAO – “MODE”

BLP KOSHER – “THE NAC 3”

SA-ROC – “TALK TO ME NICE”