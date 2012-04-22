Exclusive: Fat Joe Talks Repping The Bronx & Bringing French Montana To Hot 97 [VIDEO]

Fat Joe spends a lot of time in his Miami digs, but don’t get confused, he will always rep the The Bronx heavy, no matter how much weight he loses. The thorough borough will be honoring Joe Crack with a spot on the Bronx Walk of Fame for 2012

“I am extremely thrilled and grateful to be inducted in this year’s Bronx Walk of Fame,” Fat Joe told AllHipHop.com in a statement. “The Bronx is vibrant, colorful, and filled with rich history and through the years it has been the inspiration that has helped me grow as an artist. Thank you to Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., for allowing me to be among such an illustrious group of fellow Bronxites that are being honored.”

Hip-Hop Wired caught up with the “Flow Joe” rapper recently and happened to ask him what where his Bronx essentials. “The Bronx is the birthplace of Hip-Hop,” Joe told Hip-Hop Wired. “You can’t take that away from me or anybody from the Bronx. That’s the craziest thing about it, we invented Hip-Hop.”

Clearly, Joey Cartagena carries the Boogie Down in his heart wherever his gig as an MC takes him. Peep Fat Joe speaking repping the X and bring French Montana to Hot 97 in the video below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Wired 25: The 25 Most Important People In Hip-Hop Under 25

• Pictures Of Celebrities That Aren’t Stoned (But Sure Look Like It) [PHOTOS]

• UPS Is Hiring: 9 Signs You Are A Struggle Rapper

• 5 Reasons I Never Want To See Another Dead Rapper Hologram, Ever!

• Museum Of Racist Memorabilia Opens In Michigan [PHOTOS]

• The Top 10 Adidas Sneakers Ever*

• Rihanna’s Very Hot Coachella Weekend [PHOTOS]

• The Best Performances In The History Of Nickelodeon’s All That [VIDEO]

• Just Because: Gifs of Disappointed Rappers [PHOTOS]

• Air Jordan XII (12) “Playoffs” [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired