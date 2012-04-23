Kendrick Lamar Says More Records With Dr. Dre Are Coming [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar chopped it up with FUSE yesterday right when he was getting ready to join Dr. Dre on stage at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival. He spoke about releasing more records with Dr. Dre in the future and also says he will be featured on Meek Mill’s upcoming Dreamchasers 2 mixtape. Get a listen to one of the members of Hip-Hop Wired’s 25 Under 25 after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

Photo: FUSE