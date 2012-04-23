B.o.B. Speaks On Morgan Freeman’s Strange Clouds Cameo

Bobby Ray recently had a quick chat with the good folks over at HHNM and he opened up about having Morgan Freeman appearing on the intro for his album Strange Clouds. On the track, “Bombs Away,” Freeman appears using his God-like fatherly voice to tell the story. “You know the title of the song and the song itself has a very epic vibe to it,” says B.o.B. “Like a sinister, medieval meets modern day kinda like a vibe so I felt like he will be perfect for narrating the track. It’s the intro and he’s narrating it.”

B.o.B. also spoke on the rumored joint album between T.I. and himself entitled The Man and the Martian. Don’t hold your breath for that one though. “You know what, we really haven’t discussed that much. We’ve recorded some songs already but we aren’t really concentrating on that right now. We want to put out our solo albums first.”

Check the full interview here.

Photo: Atlantic