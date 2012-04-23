Killa Cam continues with us #UNLostFiles today, this time he takes a stab at Biz Markie’s classic ode to being “Just A Friend.” Take a listen to the record with Vado and Sen City after the jump. And of course, thank the internets for the daily Cam’Ron Gif.

Cam’Ron ft. Vado and Sen City – “Just A Friend” #UNLostFiles [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

