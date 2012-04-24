Wiz Khalifa Says Kanye West Mention “Wasn’t A Bad Thing,” Talks Wedding, Tupac Hologram [VIDEO]

Wiz Khalifa is one busy man. In the middle of dropping “Work Hard, Play Hard,” touring all over the country, and Instragamming flicks of he and Amber Rose, the Pittsburgh native caught up with Funkmaster Flex. The 23-year-old shared his thoughts on being mentioned by Kanye West in “Way Too Cold,” getting married, and seeing that infamous Tupac hologram at Coachella.

Even though he’s never met Ye, they obviously have a certain bald beauty in common, and of his name drop in the Chicago MC’s track, Wiz had nothing but positive feedback. “He said my name, I’ve gone a long time without anybody actually saying my name out loud like that,” he explained. “It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just the fact that it was my name! It was wild, but nothing negative. Everybody got positive from it, so it’s positive.” As for his wedding, the leader of the Taylor Gang is letting Rose take on most of the plans, but there’s a good chance that Ye won’t make the guest list.

Like many of the people who witnessed Tupac’s digital resurrection at Coachella, Wiz was amazed to see the rapper—who has been dead for 15 years—back on stage. “It was dope for me just as a fan seeing it, and just in respect to Pac and what he’s done for the game. Just to have his energy up there, everybody knows you’re not going to get the real Tupac, you can’t do that, but you know just to have the vibe and the swag cuz people do video tributes all the time. This one being 3-D it just stepped the game up a little bit.” His newest review is different from what he told MTV News last week. Having warmed the crowd up for Pac’s high-tech ghost, Khalifa admitted to feeling uneasy about the whole thing. “I don’t know, it kinda freaked me out,” he said.

Wiz ended his Flex interview with freestyle alongside Chevy Woods, over The Luniz “I Got 5 On It.” His next album, O.N.I.F.C drops in late August.

Photo: DJ Green Lantern TV