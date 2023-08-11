Rihanna Shows Off Savage X Fenty’s Maternity Line With Breastfeeding Photos With Son RZA

Rihanna may no longer be the CEO at Savage X Fenty, but she’s still representing her brand well, and now she’s promoting the company’s maternity bra with a photoshoot that features the “Umbrella” singer breastfeeding her 14-month-old son RZA.
“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA,” a caption on the company’s Instagram post read, while another post read, “Not @badgalriri giving us baby fever 😫 #SavageXMaternity ✨Our NEW maternity bras are HERE✨ A capsule collection that’s giving comfort, function and support for ur 🥥🥥.”
Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and she certainly hasn’t been shy about modeling for her fashion company and her fans, baby bump and all.
While the “Lift Me Up” songstress jokingly wore a t-shirt that reads “Use Condoms” to show off her pregnancy in June, the Savage X Fenty site shows the company also has a t-shirt that reads “Make More Babies” available.
Speaking of making “more babies,” Rihanna says her current pregnancy feels “so different than the first one,” when RZA, named for the Wu-Tang founder, came into the world in May 2022.
“Just everything … no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different,” she said during a red carpet interview at the Met Gala in May of this year. “But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”
Congratulations to Rihanna, A$AP and RZA, who will have himself a sibling soon. May the family continue to receive its blessings.
