60 People Injured At Travis Scott Concert In Rome’s Circus Maximus: Report

Earlier this week Travis Scott shocked his Roman fans when he brought out Kanye West to perform alongside him at Rome’s Circus Maximus near the famed Colosseum. Unfortunately, the surprise did lead to some injuries as the crowd went too wild and hurt others while turning up.
TMZ is reporting that things were all good during the Monday (Aug. 7), show until someone in the crowd decided to spray pepper spray into the crowd, which led to some 60 people requiring medical attention including a 14-year-old who fell off a wall.
From TMZ:
We can’t lie, we’re surprised authorities let Travis Scott rock at such an ancient site. This isn’t a good look for the rapper, who’s planning on doing the same at the Giza Pyramids as well. That show might never happen given what went down in Rome.
On the “bright side,” at least they’re not accusing Scott of holding another satanic ritual with this incident. Just sayin’.
What do y’all think? Are Travis Scott concerts too lit for his fans? Let us know in the comments section below.
-
Sony Announces Price Reduction For PlayStation 5 Console
-
Mia Khalifa Doles Out Marriage Advice, X Users Bring Up Her Old Job
-
Veronica Correia, Drake Fan With 36G Bra, Talks Viral Moment & More
-
Das Racist: The 15 Most Racist Songs of All Time
-
Baes & Baddies: Ellie The Empress Represents "The City Beautiful" With Style
-
Melle Mel Fires Back At Eminem Diss, The Culture Doesn't Approve
-
A$AP Bari Gets Jumped By Several Men At Harlem Basketball Court
-
Big Gulp Beatdown: 7-Eleven Workers Deliver Vicious Fade & Taper To Would-Be Thief