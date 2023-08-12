Subscribe
News

Gucci Mane “Now It’s Real,” Kevin Gates “Rumors” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.23

Gucci Mane stays ice in the pool and Kevin Gates works out while working. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on August 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Though Gucci Mane’s been dropping off random verses on other artists records, it’s been a minute since Guwop’s dropped a solo joint but today the ATLien does just that and gives his faithful followers something to get down to.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Now It’s Real,” Gucci Mane takes his entourage and a gang of expensive cars to a fancy hotel where he keeps the pool water as cold as can be with the buckets of ice around his neck and wrist before hitting the club to perform for his hardcore day-ones.

Keeping the scene in the South, Kevin Gates keeps off dropping new work and in his clip to “Rumors,” KG takes to the studio to put that work in in the booth before doing some pushups to keep his physique in shape.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Reason, 2Rare and Blueface, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “NOW IT’S REAL”

KEVIN GATES – “RUMORS”

EST GEE & YO GOTTI – “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI”

2RARE & BLUEFACE – “2HUMPY”

KARLIE REDD FT. DESTRA & BEANIE MAN – “BUMPER HEAVY”

REASON – “CALL ME”

STEFFLON DON & BNXN – “WHAT’S POPPIN’”

ERICA BANKS FT. K CARBON – “WAR”

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Daily Visuals

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsClarence Avant

The Black Godfather: Clarence Avant, Famed Entertainment Executive, Dies At 92

08.14.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close