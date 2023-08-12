Gucci Mane “Now It’s Real,” Kevin Gates “Rumors” & More | Daily Visuals 8.11.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though Gucci Mane’s been dropping off random verses on other artists records, it’s been a minute since Guwop’s dropped a solo joint but today the ATLien does just that and gives his faithful followers something to get down to.

Dropping off some new visuals to “Now It’s Real,” Gucci Mane takes his entourage and a gang of expensive cars to a fancy hotel where he keeps the pool water as cold as can be with the buckets of ice around his neck and wrist before hitting the club to perform for his hardcore day-ones.

Keeping the scene in the South, Kevin Gates keeps off dropping new work and in his clip to “Rumors,” KG takes to the studio to put that work in in the booth before doing some pushups to keep his physique in shape.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Reason, 2Rare and Blueface, and more.

GUCCI MANE – “NOW IT’S REAL”

KEVIN GATES – “RUMORS”

EST GEE & YO GOTTI – “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI”

2RARE & BLUEFACE – “2HUMPY”

KARLIE REDD FT. DESTRA & BEANIE MAN – “BUMPER HEAVY”

REASON – “CALL ME”

STEFFLON DON & BNXN – “WHAT’S POPPIN’”

ERICA BANKS FT. K CARBON – “WAR”