Mimi Valdés & Nina Yang Bongiovi Launch Media Company To Focus On Hip-Hop Narratives In Film

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two cinema powerhouses are teaming up in name of the culture. Mimi Valdés and Nina Yang Bongiovi are launching a company that will focus on Hip-Hop in film.

As spotted on Variety, the two producers are joining forces to ensure the narrative that represents over 1.85 billion people worldwide is told correctly. Their venture Fly Green Socks; which is an homage to the classic line by Slick Rick on “La Di La Di”, will focus on telling “fun, bold stories inspired by the world of Hip-Hop”.

The duo expressed their enthusiasm in a joint statement. “Hip-Hop is a culture defining superpower, influencing fashion, technology and even politics. But it’s severely underrepresented in Hollywood as its own film genre,” the ladies said about the partnership. “Our goal with Fly Green Socks is to create a new lane of films dedicated to uplifting the Hip-Hop ecosystem.” They went on to add further detail to their mission. “With Hip-Hop celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, there’s a goldmine of untapped stories for us to champion with innovative filmmakers. We look forward to using our combined experience and deep relationships in music and film to deliver high-quality storytelling that impacts culture.”

This is not the first time Valdés and Bongiovi have collaborated. They originally first met when producing Dope and then ran it up again with Roxanne Roxanne, a biopic about Roxanne Shanté.

Photo: