10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

Hip-Hop has been rooting for Kanye West to find love ever since his main jump-off hopped on the Wiz Khalifa train. But Kim Kardashian isn’t exactly what we had in mind.

It hasn’t even been a month since Kim-Ye made their scripted public debut in New York City, and their awkward romance won’t stop oppressing our computer screens.

This is far from love and Hip-Hop and closer to a publicity stunt, but for the purpose of having faith in Ye’s choices we’ll give him about six months to come to his senses, focus on making great music, and go back to being mad at the world. His best rhymes come from his anger, and we can’t afford to start hearing more mentions of his love for Kimmy.

Here are 10 reasons why their relationship won’t last, theoretically.

Photos: Getty

