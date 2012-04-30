Killer Mike – “Jojo’s Chillin” & “Southern Fried” [LISTEN]

The peeps at Adult Swim blessed us with not one but two new cuts from R.A.P. Music, the forthcoming collaborative album between rapper Killer Mike and producer El-P of Company Flow fame. “Southern Fried” features frenetic production with speeding drums while “JoJo Chillin” features Killer Kill flipping an old-school flow over a groove straight out of Ultimate Breaks & Beats.

The R.A.P. Music album is out May 15th, listen to “Jojo’s Chillin'” and “Southern Fried” below. Also, peep Killer Mike’s thoughts on the sneaker game here.

Killer Mike “JoJo’s Chillin”

Killer Mike “Southern Fried”

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired