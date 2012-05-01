Joan Rivers Propositions 50 Cent In “Street King” Commercial [VIDEO]

50 Cent has a thing for the women of the E! network. After bedding the channel’s reigning late night queen, Chelsea Handler, the G-Unit honcho has apparently moved on to Joan Rivers—for his new Street King energy drink commercial.

Decked in her finest chinchilla, Rivers approaches the “Remain Calm” rapper slanging energy shots in the gym. Once she gets a “hit,” the 78-year-old propositions her co-star proclaiming, “I got the energy for you 5-0!”

Rivers quips are mildly entertaining, but the true star of the commercial is 50’s spandex bodysuit.

Photo: Wire Image