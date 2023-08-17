Jamie Foxx Updates His Fans With IG Post Saying He’s Feeling Like “Himself” Again

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For months Jamie Foxx‘s sudden health scare had conspiracy theorists blaming everything from the COVID vaccine to P. Diddy for the Oscar Award-winning actor’s brush with death.

Now that Jamie Foxx’s been out and about for a few weeks (with conspiracy theorists now claiming it’s a clone or body double), Jamie seems to be getting back into the swing of things. The They Cloned Tyrone actor took to Instagram Yesterday (Aug. 16), to share an update on his current health status. Posting a picture of himself enjoying life in what seems to be a tropical setting, Jamie wrote a heartfelt message explaining how he feels about his current situation and how far he’s come in just a matter of months.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin’ to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…” he captioned the post.

We’re so glad this man is still on this Earth with us.

His fellow Hollywood peers such as Megan Good chimed in with messages of love and support saying “Love you my Brother 🙏🏾 God .. whew .. is ✨🙏🏾.” Garcelle Beauvais commented, “God is amazing and so are you! ❤️.” A slew of other celebrity friends and family also hopped in the comments showering Jamie with love.

Fans have been worrying about Jamie Foxx’s well-being since April when the actor was rushed to a hospital after he suddenly fell ill with no explanation. Though we still don’t know what led to his shocking life and death situation, we’re just glad to see the man back on his own two feet and look forward to whatever he has in store for us as far as film and TV projects go.

Stay up, Jamie, and don’t leave us anytime soon, bro.