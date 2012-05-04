Behind The Scenes Of “Take It To The Head” With DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown & More

Days after photos of this video hit the net, Dazed One films released these behind the scenes videos of the video of DJ Khaled‘s new video, “Take It To The Head.” Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, and more show love on this Collin Tilley directed video. Kiss The Ring is on the way, but for now, check the video after the jump.



