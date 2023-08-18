Tashawnda Nicole Drayton aka Rapper 23 Brazy Wanted For Murder Of 10-Year-Old Boy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Crazy news coming out of Virginia as U.S. Marshalls have issued an arrest warrant for rapper 23 Brazy who they allege shot and murdered a 10-year-old child.

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), U.S. Marshalls shared a press release in which they explain that Tashawnda Nicole Drayton aka 23 Brazy is being sought in connection with a shooting that left a 10-year-old dead and a 37-year-old adult male injured in Franklin, Virginia Aug. 9.

From U.S.Marshalls.gov:

Drayton is a Black female, with brown eyes and black hair. She stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has “only loyalty” tattooed above her left eyebrow, “23 Brazy” in red letters on her forehead, along with several tattoos on her face and neck. Drayton also has multiple tattoos on both of her arms and hands. Drayton has ties all over the Hampton Roads area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Following the shooting authorities issued the arrest warrant for Drayton, which includes counts for “first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in a public place,” according to the press release.

No motive for the shooting has been revealed as of yet, but don’t be surprised if you don’t hear a new record from 23 Brazy for a very long time whether she’s still roaming free or locked up behind bars.

In a Facebook post detailing the murder, Police Chief Steve Patterson wrote, “This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness. The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help tip authorities to Brazy’s whereabouts and arrest.