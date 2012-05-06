50 Cent Talks New Album, Ending Beef With Game

50 Cent is ready to get back in full promotional mode. The G-Unit head is gearing up for the release of his The Lost Tape mixtape, and new album, the latter of which is out July 2. In a new interview, the rapper revealed that although the album is nearly done, he still has lots more work to do. “My project is pretty much done, but I’m not done writing,” he told Bootleg Kev of Las Vegas radio station Hot 97.5

The Queens rapper, who was in town to watch his buddy Floyd Mayweather defeat Miguel Cotto, explained that unlike Before I Self-Destruct, the new release will not be a reflection of vintage 50 Cent records. “When you say ‘take it back,’ you’re not leaving any room for growth,” he said. “For me, it has that energy that they were attracted to on Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ all across the board. I just think the way I articulated things on this project, my choices, are better, I think I’m better. I’m thinking it out a little more. They’ll get a chance to see where I am.”

Taking his time to put together the new album, has also made 50 have a change of heart in regards to his beef with Game. Although he’s not completely over the long-standing disagreement, he has vowed not to rehash any old beef. “You look at all the disrespect that was displayed over the years, ask yourself–would you be inherently uncomfortable with the concept of associating yourself again with someone where, you don’t even know where it came from? If I did something wrong, I can accept it…But if I didn’t do anything at all and it turns into what that turned into, I’ma just stay away from it.”

While the Game rift is still not completely dead, the good news is that the public will be able to judge 50’s lyrical growth, when The Lost Tape drops May 15.

Photo: Apollo Kidz