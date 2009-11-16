Fabolous Speaks On Mixtape, Reality Show

As the holiday season vastly approaches, the BK ‘Twitter King,’ Fabolous is getting ready to drop a stocking stuffer to fans eagerly awaiting his latest musical endeavor. Fab is the latest to announce an upcoming mixtape but instead of following the trend of multiple releases in one day, Fabo’s doing it right and only releasing one.

Fabolous revealed during a recent interview that he plans to release a mixtape in December. He also divulged that the finished product would be hosted by none other than Mr. Thanksgiving himself, DJ Drama. He spoke on his upcoming project to Society and Style saying,

“I’m working on this mixtape. I’m trying to get it out by Christmas day, that’ll be my gift to everybody…..all I can really say is that it’s with DJ Drama.”



Fab also divulged further details on his impending reality show.

As previously reported, Fabo confirmed via Twitter that he would be making his reality programming debut with a show focused around himself and his son. He told Society and Style however that it’s about learning to balance fatherhood with a successful career in hip-hop.

“It’s gonna be like, about young fatherhood where, well, not too young, but in the same token as being my first child and he’s so young and me still being relevant in hip-hop. You know, having to balance my career being a father at the same time. And then me actually not knowing much about parenting. The struggling in there should be fun, having some funny points, I have some drama, I have a lot of ups and downs, it should be a good reality show. It’s not crazy, I’m not searching for love on that Ray J Shyte.”



A network and premiere date still have yet to be announced.