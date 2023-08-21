VIBES Rolls Out New Line Of Apparel Inspired By MLB Teams

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

VIBES, the premier rolling papers and apparel brand, has a new selection of fits as the summer season nears its triumphant close. The brand brought to you by the innovative mind of rapper and entrepreneur Berner has a new collection of baseball jerseys and henleys inspired by notable Major League Baseball (MLB) teams.

VIBES might be best known for its high-end rolling paper but the apparel the brand specializes in is also of note. Although the baseball season is also winding down, the “Boys Of Summer” are still on the diamond swinging and catching.

The new lineup from VIBES takes cues from a particular National League West team out of the Bay Area, a National League East team that plays in “The Magic City” in Florida, and a National League Central team based in “Steel City” in Pennsylvania.

The high-quality jerseys retail for $65. The henley shirts retail for $44. Click here to shop the collection and keep scrolling to take in images of the apparel.

—

Photo: VIBES