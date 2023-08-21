Subscribe
News

VIBES Rolls Out New Line Of Apparel Inspired By MLB Teams

By the colors, it shouldn't be hard to guess the teams.

Published on August 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

VIBES x MLB Inspired Apparel 2023

VIBES, the premier rolling papers and apparel brand, has a new selection of fits as the summer season nears its triumphant close. The brand brought to you by the innovative mind of rapper and entrepreneur Berner has a new collection of baseball jerseys and henleys inspired by notable Major League Baseball (MLB) teams.

VIBES might be best known for its high-end rolling paper but the apparel the brand specializes in is also of note. Although the baseball season is also winding down, the “Boys Of Summer” are still on the diamond swinging and catching.

The new lineup from VIBES takes cues from a particular National League West team out of the Bay Area, a National League East team that plays in “The Magic City” in Florida, and a National League Central team based in “Steel City” in Pennsylvania.

The high-quality jerseys retail for $65. The henley shirts retail for $44. Click here to shop the collection and keep scrolling to take in images of the apparel.

VIBES x MLB Inspired Apparel 2023 VIBES x MLB Inspired Apparel 2023 VIBES x MLB Inspired Apparel 2023 VIBES x MLB Inspired Apparel 2023

Photo: VIBES

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Berner clothing fashion Style

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
13 itemsDay 3 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson Wins World Championships 100m, Sets Record #ShaCarriRichardson

08.21.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close