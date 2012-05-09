The L.O.X. Will Not Release New Album On Bad Boy Records

The L.O.X. were once the toast of Bad Boy, but as the group preps the release of their long-awaited third album, they’ve decided to sever ties with the label. In an interview with Shade 45’s Sway In the Morning, Jadakiss explained that Sean “Diddy” Combs’ imprint isn’t the best choice for the project. “We went over there, we gave him a shot at it,” he said. “He wanted to do it, but I don’t think contractually with all of the forces, we weren’t able to do it, but he’s still the big homie.”

While Kiss failed to disclose which label will release the album, the ill-fated deal with Bad Boy may be a result of solo contracts signed by each of the three members. The “Without You” rapper most recently dropped his Consignment mixtape last month, while Styles P released Master of Ceremonies in 2011, and Sheek Louch’s last release was 2010’s Donnie G: Don Gorilla.

The trio’s debut Money Power & Respect, released in 1998, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard album charts.

Photo: Hip Hop RX