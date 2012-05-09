Cam’Ron & Vado Releasing More Gunz, Less Butta On June 5

Harlem rappers Cam’Ron and Vado will be dropping their new project, More Gunz, Less Butta, on June 5th via E1 Records. The new album is the follow up to last year’s Gunz N’ Butta and it’s lead single is “F-ck You.” Schedule to appear on the record are Busta Rhymes and Hell Rell. Also previously reported to be making appearances are Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj and T.I., but you can never tell what goes where with the “Horse & Carriage” rapper’s projects until they’re actually out.

In a press statement, Killa Cam says of the album, “The title says it all. ‘More Guns, Less Butta,’ is some real gangster sh-t. Not for the faint of heart.”

Lately, Killa has been busy dropping 30 songs in 3o days as part of #UNLostFiles series. Does this mean it’s officially Killa Season, again? And where is Vado’s Interscope Records debut?

—

Photo: E1 Records