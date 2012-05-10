Jimi Hendrix Biopic With Andre 3000 Has Been Halted By Guitarist’s Family

Talk about a tease. Amid the fervor that musician-actor Andre “Andre 3000” Benjamin of Outkast fame was cast to play the lead in the proposed Jimi Hendrix biopic All Is By My Side, the family-0wned company Hendrix Experience who represents the late guitar virtuoso’s business interests says then never granted the filmmakers permission to proceed with production, reports The Wall Street Journal.

As reported yesterday by Blabbermouth, the family’s full statement was clear in their stance that not being involved with the film from Hollywood writer John Ridley may halt its production.

“Various media outlets have recently published accounts that indicate a feature-length Jimi Hendrix biographical film is nearing production. Experience Hendrix, LLC, the family-owned company entrusted with safeguarding the legacy of Jimi Hendrix and administrator of the Jimi Hendrix music and publishing catalog has made it known many times in the past that no such film, were it to include original music or copyrights created by Jimi Hendrix, can be undertaken without its full participation.”

Experience Hendrix CEO Janie Hendrix, Jimi’s sister, shared in her company’s statement that the estate is not opposed to such a biopic taking place but that they must have direct involvement with the concept from the onset. Hopefully Ridley and his producers can come to an agreement with the Hendrix family to make this film happen. Until then, keep your role – ahem – heart, Three Stacks!

Photo: GQ