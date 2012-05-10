Curren$y ft. Daz – “Fast Cars, Faster Women” [VIDEO]

Curren$y drops the video for “Fast Cars, Faster Women,” featuring Dogg Pound delegate Daz. The song is off Spitta’s new album, The Stone Immaculate, which is dropping June 5th.

The New Orleans rapper, the West Coast vet and a bunch of their homies hang out, smoke a gang of weed, or course, and watch some burlesque styled dancers do their thing. Watch the clip for “Fast Cars, Faster Women” below.

Photo: YouTube