CLOSE
Home > Curren$y

Curren$y ft. Daz – “Fast Cars, Faster Women” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Curren$y drops the video for “Fast Cars, Faster Women,” featuring Dogg Pound delegate Daz. The song is off Spitta’s new album, The Stone Immaculate, which is dropping June 5th.

The New Orleans rapper, the West Coast vet and a bunch of their homies hang out, smoke a gang of weed, or course, and watch some burlesque styled dancers do their thing. Watch the clip for “Fast Cars, Faster Women” below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

The Xenomorph In Ridley Scott’s Alien Was A Black Man [PHOTOS]

Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

Photo: YouTube

currensy , daz , The Stone Immaculate , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close