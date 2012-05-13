J. Cole Says He’s Working On Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar [LISTEN]

An official collaboration between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar is in the work. The two talented rappers connecting for an album has long been rumored, but Cole confirmed to Hot 97.5’s Bootleg Kev that it’s going down.

After discussing topics like MTV’s Hottest MCs in the game (the Roc Nation rapper didn’t make the cut) and staying off Twitter, the last question was about a J. Cole/Kendrick Lamar mixtape. “Album man, we working on that,” said Cole emphatically. “We actually got in the other night and actually worked, bouncing ideas.”

Cole revealed that they already have four to five song together. Considering their previous collaboration is Kendrick’s Cole produced “HiiPowered,” from the Compton rapper’s Section.80, this project has a big upside.

Think it will really happen?

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

• Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Sneaker Is Back, Drops May 25 [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Usain Bolt’s Ex-Girl, Taneish Simpson [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Roc Nation