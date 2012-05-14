50 Cent Talks The Lost Tape With ThisIs50 [VIDEO]

Believe it or not, this is Boo Boo’s first ever interview with his own website, Thisis50.com. Mr. Jackson talks to Jack Thriller about the possibility of a G-Unit reunion with Young Buck and Game as well as the future of Lloyd Banks under the label. He also reveals that Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jeremih, Precious Paris, and Kidd Kidd make appearances on The Lost Tape. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

