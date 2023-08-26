SZA “Snooze,” Lil Yachty “Telsa” & More | Daily Visuals 8.25.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

2023 has been a stellar year for the first lady of TDE as SZA dropped one of the best albums of the year in S.O.S. and a successful tour to boot. Looking to continue to ride that S.O.S. wave throughout this summer, SZA comes through with a new video for one of the album’s more sensual cuts.

Dropping off some visuals to “Snooze,” SZA gets whined and dined by multiple men including a robot, an Asian dude (mad random) and Justin Bieber?! Also some dude was eating French fries off her bare a** which seemed right for so many reasons. We lowkey hating right now.

Lil Yachty meanwhile really likes to color coordinate as in his clip for “Telsa,” Yachty rocks various outfits to match the paint of whatever room or wall he’s standing next too. Does that man change his gear before walking into each individual room on the daily? He just might!

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Qunicey White and Styles P, KB Mike, and more.

