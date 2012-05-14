This is the lead song off of DMX’s The Weigh In EP, that drops at midnight tonight. DMX takes on Snoop and Nate Dogg’s “Boss’ Life,” on “Ish Don’t Change.” Get a listen after the jump.

DMX Ft. Snoop Dogg – “S**t Don’t Change” (Produced By Dr. Dre) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Photo: Getty