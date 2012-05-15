50 Cent and DJ Drama’s The Lost Tape Artwork [PHOTO]

50 Cent and DJ Drama are going to drop the G-Unit general’s first Gangsta Grillz a week from today on May 22nd. Check the artwork for the The Lost Tape after the jump.

