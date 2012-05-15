Big Boi Speaks On Possible Outkast Album

A few months ago, Andre 3000 said that an Outkast reunion was not in the works, and now Big Boi has come forward to drive the knife further into the hearts of Hip-Hop fans everywhere. Both rappers are working on separate project, including Three Stacks’ forthcoming role as Jimi Hendrix, so an Outkast album isn’t a top priority.

In an interview with BET, Big Boi explained why they can’t connect for a new release. “We’re just really focused on solo projects. I’m working on mine, he’s working on his, and we’ll just go from there,” he said. “I just like to make music. I can go either way, solo or Outkast. My whole thing is just to keep the recording process going. When it’s time to do the Outkast record we’ll do it, but right now it’s solo time.”

As for the reason why they went their separate ways after their last release, Big Boi cited Andre’s burgeoning acting career as a reason. “Andre wanted to focus more on acting. I’m really just still in love with the music, so I’ve just been recording the whole time.”

For now fans will just have to dust off copies of the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below album, and hold onto the memories of yesteryear.



—

Photo: Nah Right