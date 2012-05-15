FREE ADVICE: Buy Killer Mike & El-P’s R.A.P. Music Album

Killer Mike and El-P’s collaborative album, R.A.P. Music, dropped today (May 15th), and you’re simply losing if you’re not giving it at least a curious spin. Speaking of, Spin Magazine had a full stream up but it’s in stores now, so come up off that cash. Or, at least, do yourself a favor and listen to “Reagan.” Then there’s “JoJo’s Chillin” and “Don’t Die.”

The reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, and Billboard and the Village Voice dropped enlightening interviews with the not so odd rap couple today. “As a rapper, I always wanted to be produced,” Mike told the Village Voice. “Most rap artists don’t want to be produced until they meet Dr. Dre, and then they Isht themselves. But there are a lot of good thinkers and producers out there that people haven’t given themselves over to.”

In turn, the Complany Flow frontman has plenty of kudos for Killer Kill from Adamsville. “”Mike is a real person; that’s why I Fawk with him,” El Producto told the Voice. “He’s not a caricature. He’s a man who has experienced a bunch of different Isht. He’s taking on a lot of responsibility right now. And people are listening to him because he’s someone who’s seen and done some sh-t. I mean, let’s be honest. You don’t want to take life advice from a priest. You want to take life advice from a f-ckin’ thief. You wanna tell me why stealing’s wrong? I wanna hear it from somebody who’s actually stolen some sh-t.”

Don’t steal R.A.P. Music, though. Cop it here or here.

[ooyala code=”92ZGJmNDqLh92YSTnsP02ErXDWW1Mg7u”]

Photo: Michael Schmelling