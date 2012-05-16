E-40 ft. Kendrick Lamar & Droop-E – “Catch A Fade” [VIDEO]

E-40 recruits Kendrick Lamar and Droop-E for “Catch A Fade,” off his three-disc, 6o song album titled The Block Brochure: Welcome to the Soil 1, 2 & 3 which you can purchase on iTunes here. 40 Water stays to true to his words about OG’s needing to respect Hip-Hop’s younger generation.

“I f-ck with the young G’s,” 40 told Hip-Hop Wired. “I network with y’all, I love y’all. As long as you respect me, I’ma respect you.”

All assembled MC’s represent, but Kendrick Lamar shines. Watch the video for “Catch A Fade” below.

Photo: YouTube