French Montana & Swae Lee “Wish U Well,” Quavo “11.11” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.23

French Montana’s known for flashing all kinds of cars, jewelry and designer clothes whenever he makes a music video but this time around the New York representative keeps it humble as he heads overseas to get an idea of how the less fortunate are living their everyday lives.

Linking up with Swae Lee for the visuals to “Wish U Well,” French and Swae head down to Lagos, Nigeria to get familiar with the locals who give them a tour of the city both by land and by water as Montana and Lee still flash some pretty big pieces of ice on their person. The locals was really busting moves to this record out there.

Quavo meanwhile keeps his return to the rap scene going strong and in his latest clip to “11.11,” Q heads into the woods to become one with nature as he rolls around in some big boy trucks and ATV’s to kill the time. Son truly had his iced out jewelry in an icebox with ice under it. Clever sh*t.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Tyga and YG, Don Q, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA & SWAE LEE – “WISH U WELL”

QUAVO – “11.11”

TYGA & YG – “PARTY T1M3”

DON Q – “YOU THE PLUG PT. 2”

BABY SMOOVE – “NO KILLZ”

DEEBABY – “STAR SHOOTIN/ESSENTIALS”

MELLOW RACKZ – “NEED ME”

PEEZY & KEY GLOCK – “NO AMIRIS”

FRIDAYY – “STAND BY ME”