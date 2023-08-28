“40 Is Real”: Kevin Hart In Wheelchair After Racing Ex-NFL Player

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

So…

Do y’all remember the episode of Atlanta when Earn thought it was a good idea to enter a footrace against ex-NFL star Michael Vick only to realize that it was, well, not a good idea? Well, apparently, Kevin Hart either didn’t see that episode or didn’t learn anything from it.

And things turned out much worse for Kev.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair,” Hart said in a recent Instagram video. “Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

And what exactly was the “young stuff” the 44-year-old hurt himself doing? Apparently, he tried to race former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley, who is 10 years Hart’s junior (and also a former professional athlete who literally ran for a living).

While attempting to run a 40-yard dash against Ridley, Hart reportedly tore his lower abdomen and abductors. Hart, of course, put his injury more on his age than he did the fact that he was trying to race a former NFL running back. (I mean, it’s right there in the name, people! RUNNING back!)

“Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real…it’s not a game,” Hart said. “Respect that age—or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it…I tried to go out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my ass down.”

Yeah, we get it, Kevin. You work out a lot and keep yourself in pretty good shape for a man in your mid-40s. Still, maybe set your sights a little lower next time. Be less physically ambitious. Race one of your age-appropriate friends who are not pro athletes.

At least Hart’s celeb friends are showing their support.

From HuffPost:

Hart joked that he at least beat his 34-year-old opponent to the punch by getting “this story out there before” him, and has already received a ton of support in the comments from Will Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross and frequent co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “I tore my abductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match,” wrote the former wrestler, who apparently suffered the same injuries during a 2013 match. “True story. You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine. Heal up.”

Yes, heal up, sir. And don’t do that again.